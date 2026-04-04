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Trump: Considering quitting NATO—they’re a ‘paper tiger’

The U.S. president lashes out at allies who refused to join the campaign against Iran.

Apr. 4, 2026
ILH Staff
(COMBO) This combination of file photos created on March 3, 2026 shows US President Donald Trump (L) speaks during a press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on February 20, 2026; and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) speaking during a Q&A session as he visits a railway depot in Cardiff, South Wales on February 18, 2026. Trump has said on March 3 the historical relationship between his country and Britain is "not like it used to be", amid a diplomatic bust-up over US-Israeli strikes against Iran. Starmer, who told parliament on March 2 his government "does not believe in regime change from the skies", initially refused to have any role in the US's war with Iran. (Photo by Matthew HORWOOD and Mandel NGAN / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at separate events in February 2026. Combo photo by Matthew Horwood and Mandel Ngan/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
( Apr. 4, 2026 / Israel Hayom )

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is seriously considering withdrawing from NATO.

In an exclusive interview with the British Daily Telegraph, Trump described the military alliance as a “paper tiger” and said the possibility of a U.S. exit had gone “beyond a review"—in other words, a step that appears closer than ever.

Anger at the White House erupted after NATO member states refused Trump’s demand to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz, which was blocked by Iran and triggered a surge in global energy prices. “I always knew they were a paper tiger, and by the way, Putin knows that too,” the president said.

Trump voiced deep frustration that Europe enjoys U.S. protection but refuses to stand with Washington when vital interests are at stake.

“We’ve been there automatically, including Ukraine. Ukraine wasn’t our problem. It was a test, and we were there for them, and we would always have been there for them. They weren’t there for us.”

His sharpest criticism was directed at British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Trump did not mince words, mocking Britain’s military capabilities: “You don’t even have a navy. You’re too old and had aircraft carriers that didn’t work. All Starmer wants is costly windmills that are driving your energy prices through the roof.”

Starmer responded later to Trump’s remarks about NATO, saying: “Regardless of the pressure put on me and others, I will act in accordance with the British national interest.”

Rubio: ‘An arrangement that cannot continue’

Joining the president was Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who made clear that the U.S. would have to reconsider its membership in the alliance once the war with Iran ends. “If NATO is just us defending Europe, but they deny us access to bases when we need them, that is not a good arrangement,” Rubio said in an interview with Fox News.

According to reports, the Trump administration is now examining a “pay to play” model, under which countries that fail to meet defense funding requirements would be stripped of decision-making power within the alliance. The administration is also considering withdrawing U.S. forces from Germany.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Europe Defense and Security Middle East Iran
ILH Staff
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