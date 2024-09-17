IDF northern chief floats Israeli buffer zone in Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces Northern Command head Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin has recently suggested in private meetings that the IDF be authorized to create a security buffer zone under Israeli control in Southern Lebanon, sources privy to the discussions told Israel Hayom on Monday.

Gordin argued that current conditions are favorable for the IDF to swiftly implement such a move. He noted that many members of the “Radwan Force,” the Hezbollah unit previously stationed near the border fence, have either been killed during the past 11 months of conflict or retreated northward.

Furthermore, there has been a significant departure of civilians from southern Lebanese villages. Estimates suggest that only about 20% of the pre-Oct. 7 population remains in the area. This substantial decrease in civilian presence would allow the IDF to execute the proposed maneuver more efficiently and rapidly.

The primary objectives of this strategy are to neutralize the threat and push Hezbollah forces back, thereby safeguarding northern Israeli communities. Additionally, it aims to create leverage for negotiating a lasting settlement, as Hezbollah would likely be motivated to reach an agreement to prompt an IDF withdrawal.

It’s important to note that such an operation would effectively launch a major, wide-ranging campaign against Hezbollah. There are uncertainties about controlling its duration and preventing it from escalating into a broader regional conflict. Nevertheless, there’s a growing recognition among Israel’s civilian leadership that, given the failure of U.S. diplomatic efforts to broker a political settlement with Hezbollah, substantial military action may be the only recourse to enable northern residents to return to their homes.

An IDF spokesperson stated in response to the report that, “We do not comment on discussions held in closed forums.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated during recent strategic discussions that the IDF should prepare for an expanded northern campaign. The Diplomatic-Security Cabinet on Monday officially designated the return of northern residents as a war objective.