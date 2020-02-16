IDF strikes Hamas in Gaza after two rockets hit southern Israel

Israel Defense Forces’ fighter jets struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early Sunday morning in response to two rockets fired from Gaza at southern Israeli communities on Saturday, according to the Israeli military.

The army confirmed that two rockets were fired from the Hamas-controlled coastal enclave, landing in open terrain and causing no damage.

According to a statement by the IDF, a military compound used by Hamas was hit. “This strike will impede the Hamas terror organization’s future abilities,” said the statement.

Consequently, Israel announced it was suspending the easing of the sanctions on Gaza, including the expansion of its fishing zone.

In recent weeks, Israel’s southern communities have experienced a steep increase of incendiary balloon attacks, sometimes carrying explosives.

Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks emanating from the Gaza Strip, even those claimed by other armed factions, and often responds by striking terrorist infrastructure. There have been several such exchanges in recent weeks, with no casualties on either side.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.