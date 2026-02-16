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News   Israel News

Israel: Doctors Without Borders move ‘proof’ Hamas must be disarmed

Armed men seen in Nasser Hospital by the Geneva-based charity vindicate Israel’s claims about the terrorist group’s cynical methods, the IDF said.

JNS Staff
Members of Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades waiting for the handover of the bodies of four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis, the southern Gaza Strip, on Feb. 20, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Members of Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades waiting for the handover of the bodies of four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis, the southern Gaza Strip, on Feb. 20, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
(Feb. 16, 2026 / JNS)

Doctors Without Borders’ decision made public last week to reduce its activity in a Gaza hospital was another vindication of Israel’s long-standing warning that Hamas uses medical facilitates to carry out terrorism, the Israel Defense Forces and Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

“For over two years, the IDF and the defense establishment has warned about the cynical use by terrorist organizations in Gaza of hospitals and humanitarian shelters as human shields to conceal terrorist activity,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit tweeted.

“The IDF indeed possesses intelligence indicating that Nasser Hospital is being used as a headquarters and military post for senior Hamas commanders and operatives in southern Gaza,” the military continued.

It stressed that the Geneva-based NGO’s decision “comes too late,” and constitutes further proof that Hamas must be disarmed.

In a separate statement on X, the Israeli Foreign Ministry shared a Feb. 11 statement from Doctors Without Borders that described “armed men and suspected weapons movement” inside Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

“In Gaza, armed men inside hospitals are Hamas terrorists. … Better late than never,” the ministry added.

Doctors Without Borders, also known as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), said it suspended its operations at Gaza’s largest functioning hospital on Jan. 20 after the NGO voiced concerns regarding the “management of the structure, the safeguarding of its neutrality, and security breaches.

“MSF formally expressed our strong concern to the relevant authorities,” meaning the Hamas terrorist group, after “armed men, some masked” were seen inside the compound by the NGO’s staff and patients.

Since the U.S.-brokered ceasefire went into effect on Oct. 10, MSF teams have reported “a pattern of unacceptable acts,” including “the presence of armed men, intimidation, arbitrary arrests of patients and a recent situation of suspicion of movement of weapons,” the group stated.

Hamas IDF Gaza Strip Defense and Security Terrorism
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