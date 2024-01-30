Joint Israeli-US effort to provide free legal aid to Oct. 7 victims

The Israel Bar Association, in partnership with the New York State Bar Association, is launching an “historic” effort to provide pro bono legal assistance to victims of Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, the two organizations announced on Monday.

The project, modeled after the large-scale pro bono legal efforts provided after the Al-Qaeda terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, is an initiative of Adv. Amit Becher, head of the Israel Bar Association, and New York State Bar Association President Richard Lewis, according to a press release.

“Many of the victims and their families have so much to think about, so we are hoping to bear some of their burden, specifically on legal matters, recourse and undertakings,” stated Becher.

The Israel Bar Association had received “countless inquiries regarding legal issues from victims and their families,” he said, “so we sought to create a holistic response and make it as easy and efficient as possible to receive answers to the myriad of questions we are already receiving.”

Henry Greenberg, shareholder at international law firm Greenberg Traurig’s New York office and a former president of the New York Bar, assisted in building an online platform to provide free legal advice to Israeli citizens affected by the Oct. 7 attacks and the war against Hamas.

The new website will match Israelis in need of legal counsel and representation to a network of volunteer lawyers with relevant areas of expertise.

“I am delighted to be part of this Israeli effort, and it is just another example of how legal professionals can assist during times of pain and suffering,” said Lewis.

“As legal professionals, we believe strongly in the concept that justice will prevail, so while the State of Israel and its people try to rise from the ashes of Oct. 7, just like we had to after 9/11, we must lead the fight for justice and equitableness,” he added.

The Israel Bar Association has also been active in the international legal arena, sending delegations to international organizations and conferences and accompanying families of hostages held in Gaza and other affected parties in their quest for justice.

Some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were murdered during the Oct. 7 terrorist attack. Thousands more were wounded and 253 were taken hostage to Gaza, where 136 remain in the hands of Hamas, although some are confirmed dead.