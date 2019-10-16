Netanyahu may go to Japan for emperor’s enthronement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is making plans to attend the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito of Japan next week, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday.

According to tentative plans, Netanyahu will depart Israel on Saturday night and arrive on Sunday, before the onset of the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret. The ceremony will take place two days later.

More than 5,000 dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremony and related festivities next week, including dozens of world leaders and representatives from more than 190 countries.

The trip remains in doubt over the stalling coalition talks on a potential unity government between Israel’s Likud, and Blue and White parties. Netanyahu has until Oct. 23 to form a government, although he can ask for an extension of 14 days.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.