More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Report: Congress has secretly blocked US arms sales to Turkey for years

“Turkey must reverse course on this destabilizing action to renew the United States’ confidence in our defense relationship,” according to Michael McCaul (R-Texas).

Jackson Richman
U.S. Congress. Credit: Pixabay.
U.S. Congress. Credit: Pixabay.
(Aug. 13, 2020 / JNS)

Congress has reportedly secretly blocked U.S. arms sales to Turkey for almost two years now.

Defense News first reported this development on Wednesday, citing congressional, Trump administration and other sources.

Reps. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) and Michael McCaul (R-Texas), and Sens. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and Bob Menendez (D-N.J.)—the chairmen and ranking members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee, respectively—have placed holds on U.S. arms sales to Ankara, which was ejected last year from America’s F-35 program after acquiring the S-400 missile-defense system from Russia.

“Turkey is a longtime strategic ally of the United States. That relationship has deteriorated dramatically in recent years and is quickly deteriorating further,” Risch told Defense News. “President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan’s purchase of the Russian S-400 significantly changed the nature of our relationship. This purchase benefits our adversary [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and threatens the integrity of the NATO Alliance.”

McCaul told the outlet that “Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 is unacceptable and undermines NATO’s mission to deter Russian aggression. The administration must impose the sanctions required by law in response to this purchase. Turkey must reverse course on this destabilizing action to renew the United States’ confidence in our defense relationship.”

Menendez and Engel declined to comment to Defense News.

Engel has declined to approve U.S. military sales to Turkey since mid-2018, while Risch has blocked such sales since Turkey acquired the S-400 in July 2019, multiple congressional sources told the outlet.

“Nobody has signed off on anything, roughly, for the last year,” one congressional source told the publication. “Nothing moves in this process until all four of the offices have said, ‘yea.’ ”

Arms deals to NATO member states such as Turkey—and some non-NATO countries including Israel, South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand—worth more than $25 million require congressional approval. Weapons sales worth less than that amount and older cases that are underway have not been stopped.

Aykan Erdemir, who served in the Turkish parliament from 2011 to 2015, and who now serves as senior director of the Turkey program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told JNS that “this development is further proof that Erdoğan’s decision to purchase a Russian air-defense system was an ill-advised move that not only risked triggering [Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act] sanctions, but also blocked Turkey’s access to U.S. arms, including the F-35 stealth fighters.”

Despite the S-400 acquisition, the Trump administration has yet to enact CAATSA sanctions against Ankara—a move that former Pentagon official Michael Rubin told JNS exemplifies Congress largely abdicating its “oversight and deferred foreign policy to the White House.”

“Erdoğan’s malfeasance may have just become the thing necessary to break Congress out of its stupor,” he said. “Simply put, blocking arms sales to Turkey is both the right thing to do and a reminder that American security is best defended when Democrats and Republicans work together to stand united against dictators and repressive leaders.”

Erdemir said that even if Erdoğan “chooses to delay further the activation of the S-400 system, U.S.-Turkish defense cooperation will continue to suffer, costing Turkish defense companies lucrative contracts, as well as access to critical weapons and munitions systems. Given Erdoğan’s insistence on the Russian system, Turkey will have to wait until after Erdoğan to rebuild its defense cooperation with the United States.”

Congress Defense and Security U.S. Foreign Policy
Jackson Richman
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Hasan Piker, a far-left streamer, speaking at a re-election campaign rally for former Rep. Cori Bush, the Missouri Democrat who lost her position in 2024, in St. Louis, Mo., May 1, 2026. Credit: Poisonwithahawkseye via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
BREAKING: University of Washington cancels Hasan Piker event
“I’m happy that the University of Washington, for literally the first time ever, has made the correct decision to not have an America-hating communist spread his hatred and terrible ideology to young people at our taxpayer funded universities,” Republican state representative Travis Couture told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Haverford College
U.S. News
Zionists welcome, liberal arts college Haverford says, settling Jew-hatred lawsuit
The student plaintiffs are “very, very happy” with the settlement, and the college’s statement is an “amazing change,” Lori Lowenthal Marcus of the Deborah Project told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The suicidal significance of the Michigan Democratic primary
Melanie Phillips
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen