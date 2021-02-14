More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Survey: Increase in Israeli use of anti-depressants during pandemic year

“[This] is an expression of psychological difficulty,” says Physicians for Human Rights Israel, which conducted the study.

Feb. 14, 2021
The Mamilla Mall near Jerusalem's Old City, on June 24, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
The Mamilla Mall near Jerusalem’s Old City, on June 24, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.

One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Israelis are showing signs of emotional and psychological distress, with consumption of anti-depressants, anti-anxiety medication and painkillers on the rise, as is smoking and weight gain, a new survey by Physicians for Human Rights Israel reveals.

According to the survey, one in every 10 Israelis has taken anti-depressants or anti-anxiety pills, and 42 percent of those did so either for the first time or increased their dosage following the coronavirus outbreak. People have also turned to cigarettes more often during the pandemic, with 34 percent of smokers saying that they are heavier smokers than they used to be. Only 13 percent of smokers said that they had cut down on smoking since the outbreak.

Around 19.2 percent said that they were eating less healthily than they were a year ago.

In a statement, Physicians for Human Rights Israel said that its survey’s findings pointed to Israelis feeling in “great distress.”

“While in some of the indicators we see a greater impact on the Arab population, the warning signs exist among the entire population. The increase in the consumption of alcohol, smoking, as well as anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medication and painkillers, is an expression of psychological difficulty. Add to this the financial and health difficulties, and we have a dramatic blow to the population’s physical and emotional health,” said the organization.

The online survey was carried out by i-Panel among a representative sample of 610 Arab and Jewish Israelis.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

EXPLORE JNS
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Ballot Box
U.S. News
AIPAC a wedge issue facing Democrats in midterm races
The pro-Israel group “has become increasingly problematic for many American Jews and for many candidates running for office,” Lauren Strauss, of American University, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard