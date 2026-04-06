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WATCH: Iranian missile wounds woman in Petach Tikvah

The strike was captured by a security camera.

Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff

WATCH: Iranian missile wounds woman in Petach Tikvah

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Israeli first responders at the site where an Iranian munition hit in the central Israeli vehicle of Petach Tikvah, April 6, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Israeli first responders at the site where an Iranian munition hit in the central Israeli city of Petach Tikvah, April 6, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
( Apr. 6, 2026 / JNS )

At least two people were wounded, including one seriously, in central Israel on Monday morning by a cluster missile attack, medical officials said.

The Magen David Adom medical emergency response group treated a 34-year-old woman who was hit by fragments in Petach Tikvah and evacuated her to a hospital in serious condition with a chest injury.

Israel Police Cmdr. Aviad Katfi, chief of the Petach Tikvah station, said forces were dispatched to five impact scenes across the city. The woman who sustained serious injuries, upon the missile warning being issued, “got out of her vehicle, followed the guidelines, laid down, and one of the fragments struck her,” the police chief told Israel’s Channel 12 News outlet.

The incident was captured by a security camera in the area, according to Israel’s Kan News public broadcaster.

More than 100 people were wounded across the country over the weekend by Iranian and Hezbollah missile and rocket barrages.

Out of the 123 people who remained hospitalized as of Sunday evening, two people were listed as being in critical condition, 14 in serious condition, 23 in satisfactory and 83 in good condition, the Health Ministry said.

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