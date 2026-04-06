IDF Nahal Brigade slays terrorists who killed four commandos

The Israel Defense Forces’ Nahal Infantry Brigade killed, in close-quarters combat in Southern Lebanon, the Hezbollah terrorists who had killed four members of the brigade’s Reconnaissance Battalion, the military said on Monday.

After their elimination, precise intelligence confirmed that the three terrorists were the same individuals responsible for the deaths of the soldiers, according to the IDF.

The Nahal Brigade continues to operation in Southern Lebanon to clear the area of hostile elements, including locating and destroying weapons and dismantling terrorist infrastructure, the army added.

Capt. Noam Madmoni, 22, Staff Sgt. Ben Cohen, 21, Staff Sgt. Maxsim Entis, 21, and Staff Sgt. Gilad Harel, 21, from Reconnaissance Battalion 934, the Nahal Brigade’s commando unit, were killed in action in the western sector of Southern Lebanon in late March.

Three other troops were wounded in the incident, one seriously, the military stated.

The brigade’s commander, Col. Eric Moyal, was cited as saying on Monday: “The Nahal Brigade has been fighting for several days in the northern arena. We encounter quite a few militants, eliminate them, destroy infrastructure, and locate a large amount of weaponry. Our mission is clear: to protect the residents of the north. Unfortunately, we have paid a heavy price in recent days with the fall of four reconnaissance soldiers. We succeeded in killing those militants and continue to destroy the infrastructure here.”

The IDF stated that it will continue to operate in order to ensure the security of the citizens of Israel, and particularly the residents of the north.