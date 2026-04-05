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Opinion

Innovation capital vs. the terror laboratory: The Western Negev’s defiant frontier

Quiet should not be mistaken for security. Resilience is not passive defense; it is an active, forward-looking strategy.

Apr. 5, 2026
Noam Bedein

Innovation capital vs. the terror laboratory: The Western Negev’s defiant frontier

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Taking part in a cornerstone-laying ceremony for the Sapirim Industrial Park in the city of Sderot in southern Israel are (from left) Nir Barkat, Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry; Uri Epstein, head of the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council; Knesset member Ze'ev Elkin; and Alon Davidi, the mayor of Sderot, on Jan. 29, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
Taking part in a cornerstone-laying ceremony for the Sapirim Industrial Park in the city of Sderot in southern Israel are (from left) Nir Barkat, Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry; Uri Epstein, head of the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council; Knesset member Ze’ev Elkin; and Alon Davidi, the mayor of Sderot, on Jan. 29, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
Noam Bedein
Noam Bedein Noam Bedein
Noam Bedein, a photojournalist, is the founder of the Sderot Media Center. He currently serves as the director of international relations for the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council.
( Apr. 5, 2026 / JNS )

As the “second Iran war” of March 2026 enters its fifth relentless week, global attention is fixed upward. The world watches ballistic missiles over Israel’s center and the bombarded Galilee. Yet here in Sderot, Sha’ar HaNegev and the Gaza border communities, we are living through a different war—one that cannot be tracked by radar.

The “quiet” we experience in the south is deceptive. For residents of the Gaza Envelope, silence is never neutral; it signals the pressure building before a storm. While the center of the country faces a new, high-altitude threat, every siren here acts as a time machine, pulling people back to the first moments of trauma nearly 20 years ago. It is an instant immersion into the memory of Oct. 7 and into years when life was measured in 15-second intervals.

This “relative quiet” forms the backdrop to a war of systems. On one side of the fence, an architecture of life is being engineered. On the other, in Gaza, a laboratory of destruction is being rebuilt in the shadows.

Nearly two decades ago, I documented a city shaped by ongoing trauma and a life lived under immediate threat. Today, as director of international relations for the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council, my focus has shifted. We are no longer merely a frontline. We have become a global “Living Lab,” where lived experience under fire is transformed into high-impact innovation.

This transformation did not happen overnight. It reflects a deliberate regional pivot toward innovation.

A key turning point came last September at the national “Leaders in Communication” exhibition in Sderot and the Meital Youth Innovation Center demo day. These events marked a shift from reactive survival to engineered resilience, or what I define as the “Resilience Triangle”: the integration of emergency response, technological innovation and community cohesion.

This vision is now being institutionalized. The Israel Innovation Authority and the Tekuma Directorate have launched the world’s first national R&D living lab for human resilience in Sderot. Drawing on two decades of behavioral and stress-response data, this initiative is advancing the next generation of human-centered artificial intelligence.

On the ground, these ideas are already operational. At Kibbutz Nir Am, Juganu’s AI-powered smart poles detect threats before escalation. At the Meital Youth Innovation Center, teenagers are developing systems like X-READY, delivering verified real-time updates that eliminate the “deadly silence” during emergencies.

At the center of this ecosystem is SouthUp, a regional high-tech incubator for startups in the Gaza Envelope, now expanding into the Ofir Tech Innovation Center, a 3,300-square-meter hub near the Sderot train station. Designed as a gateway for Negev innovation, it will connect high-tech development with the region’s agricultural base and is expected to generate as many as 900 jobs.

Alongside this, our work in Sha’ar HaNegev includes the Community and Resilience Village, a $35 million flagship project. Its core component—an Innovation Training Lab and Knowledge Center—is designed to convert decades of lived experience into scalable models, offering global tools for building resilience under sustained threat.

This forward momentum exists alongside a dangerous illusion. While the absence of rockets is often interpreted as stability, we recognize it as a phase of reorganization.

According to the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, since the October 2025 ceasefire, Hamas has carried out a “phoenix-like” recovery. Exploiting the administrative vacuum, its “Rada” forces have reasserted control over markets and aid distribution.

The economics are systematic. With 450 to 600 trucks entering Gaza daily, Hamas extracts an estimated $15 million per week through commissions. Since the ceasefire, this has generated more than $65 million, funding the reconstruction of at least 150 kilometers of tunnel infrastructure.

Visual evidence reinforces this trend. Since the Rafah border became more porous in mid-January, Hamas terrorists have been documented using the same white pickup trucks employed during the Oct. 7 massacre.

This raises a searing question for the “Gaza Board of Peace,” the forum initiated by the Trump administration to monitor the ceasefire. With dozens of countries represented—from Gulf states to Western advisers—where is the oversight? Has anyone raised concern about the “peace” in Gaza being used to methodically rebuild the infrastructure of death, while its education systems continue to indoctrinate the next generation? On one side of the border, time is used to build systems that protect life; on the other, to prepare the next conflagration.

My own journey has mirrored this regional evolution. I have transitioned from a photojournalist documenting human struggle to a citizen diplomat specializing in nature-based therapeutic resilience across the Abraham Accords region and the Americas. I have learned that true strength is not found in high-tech sensors alone, but in the deep biological connection between the human soul and the land.

The confrontation with Iran highlights global dynamics, but the lessons from Sderot are immediate and practical. Quiet should not be mistaken for security. Resilience is not passive defense; it is an active, forward-looking strategy. Even limited operational capability, when driven by evil ideology and sustained by infrastructure, can reignite conflict if the vacuum is not addressed.

By building a major technological and community hub along the Gaza Envelope, we are sending a clear message: the strategy of attrition has failed. The silence we experience today is not resolution; it is pressure-building before the next test.

The true measure of victory is not the absence of sirens, but what we build before they return.

In Sderot and Sha’ar HaNegev, we are choosing to build the future in the very place it was once under threat.

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