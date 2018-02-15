VIDEO: Gaza attack tunnels of the Al-Mujahideen Brigades

The pro-Hezbollah Lebanese channel Al-Mayadeen TV broadcast a report on the Gaza attack tunnels dug by the Al-Mujahideen Brigades, the military arm of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, a group that splintered from Fatah.

Abu Aziz, a militant in the brigades’ missile unit, told the reporter, who toured one of the tunnels with the camera crew, that “the enemy will be taken by surprise by our missile and mortar capabilities,” and Abu Yunis, a spokesman for the brigades, said that the Palestinian resistance “is ready at any moment, day and night, above ground and below ground.”

The report aired on February 6.