Terrorists throw bombs at IDF soldiers in Samaria

(August 28, 2023 / JNS)

IDF soldiers conducting an operation near Ya’bad in northwestern Samaria on Monday morning were attacked by terrorists who threw explosive devices at them from a passing vehicle.

The soldiers responded by opening fire on the terrorists. Additional gunfire was also heard in the area.

Soldiers arrested a number of wounded terrorists and confiscated their vehicle.

IDF units were conducting a search for additional terrorists.

16 wanted terrorists captured

Separately, The IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Border Police operated overnight to arrest 16 wanted terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria.

The security forces arrested 10 wanted persons in a series of raids in Hebron and the nearby village of Tarqumiyah, and in Beita and the Balata camp near Nablus (Shechem).

לוחמי צה"ל שב"כ ומג"ב פעלו הלילה למעצר 16 מבוקשים ברחבי יהודה ושומרון.



בכפרים תרקומיא, ערורה, בלאטה וביתות, בעיר חברון ובמחנה הפליטים בלאטה עצרו הכוחות עשרה מבוקשים>> pic.twitter.com/748V4JSE3G — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 28, 2023

During the operation in Hebron, the forces located and confiscated parts of weapons and ammunition.

In Bethlehem and the nearby Aida camp in Judea, Abu Dis adjacent to Jerusalem and Beit Rima near Ramallah, the forces arrested six more wanted terrorists.

During the activity in the city of Bethlehem, terrorists threw stones at the security personnel, who responded with non-lethal measures to disperse them.

In Abu Dis, terrorists threw stones at the forces and a military vehicle was slightly damaged.

No casualties were reported to Israeli forces.

Three arrested for trying to cross into Israel

Border Police officers arrested three Palestinians for attempting to illegally cross into Israel on Sunday night.

One of the suspects was found with a knife, the Border Police said. The 32-year-old resident of Bethlehem was detained for questioning.

The IDF also reported that a suspect was arrested on Monday for attempting to cross into Israel from the northern Gaza Strip. The suspect was arrested and handed to security services for further investigation.

Terrorists shoot at well near Avnei Hefetz

Terrorists fired at a well near the Jewish community of Avnei Hefetz in western Samaria on Saturday.

No civilians were present and no casualties were reported.

During a search of the area, bullet casings were found and a manhunt for the shooters was launched.

Overnight Friday, terrorists shot at and threw explosives at security personnel during an arrest operation in Kafr Dan, near Jenin. The forces responded with live fire. Two suspects were arrested and Molotov cocktails were confiscated.

In addition, terrorists fired at a military position on Friday night near the village of Horsa. No casualties were reported and no damage was caused.