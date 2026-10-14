EU decries postponement of Palestinian elections

The European Union on Wednesday criticized the Palestinian Authority for postponing legislative and presidential elections until September 2027, saying Palestinians have waited too long to choose their leaders.

“The EU deeply regrets the decision,” Kaja Kallas, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, stated . The legislative elections had been scheduled for Nov. 28, while the presidential vote was due in early 2027. The Palestinian Authority announced that both are now set for Sept. 11, 2027.

“Acknowledging the challenges and limitations facing the Palestinian Authority, we reiterate the importance of organizing legislative and presidential elections as soon as possible,” Kallas said, urging alignment with previous commitments made by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas.

Abbas had previously pledged to hold elections as part of efforts to secure international support for Palestinian statehood. The repeated delays have drawn criticism from Israeli officials and international partners.

“Democratic and transparent elections” are “long overdue,” she added, saying Palestinians “must be able to vote to elect their leadership and representatives to their institutions.”

The foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, France and the United Kingdom expressed similar concerns in a joint statement on Tuesday, warning that the latest postponement would further undermine confidence in democratic institutions.

“An entire generation of Palestinians has reached adulthood without the opportunity to choose their elected representatives,” the ministers said, calling on the PA to reconsider the decision and hold elections without further delay.

Abbas announced the postponement on Saturday, citing Israeli restrictions, security concerns and deteriorating conditions in the Palestinian territories, including Gaza, as obstacles to free and fair elections.

The decision extends a prolonged period without national elections. The last Palestinian presidential election was held in 2005, when Abbas was elected to a four-year term. The last legislative elections took place in 2006, when Hamas won a majority of seats. Abbas’ presidential term expired in 2009, and he has continued to govern without a new presidential mandate.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar wrote that Abbas “has once again deceived the international community.”

“His attempt to drag Israel into this, falsely claiming that Israel imposed obstacles to holding elections, is yet another ridiculous lie designed to evade responsibility and accountability,” Sa’ar wrote.