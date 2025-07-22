Israeli troops detain weapons dealers in southern Syria

( July 22, 2025 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces troops apprehended several weapons dealers during an overnight operation in southern Syria, the Israeli military stated on Tuesday.

The IDF launched the operation based on intelligence, which indicated that the suspects were transferring weapons in the region. IDF personnel questioned the detained people at the scene.

Weapons located in the area during an IDF operation in southern Syria, July 21–22, 2025. Credit: IDF.

During the operation, soldiers from the 210th Division, coordinated with Unit 504 and confiscated an assortment of weapons that they found found in the area.

The IDF said that its forces remain on high alert, continuing to monitor developments in Syria and preparing for a range of scenarios.

Israeli officials have repeatedly expressed concern about weapons smuggling in the border region, citing the security threats posed by illicit arms transfers to hostile groups.

The statement reiterated the 210th Division’s commitment to ongoing intelligence gathering and swift action to disrupt such activities.