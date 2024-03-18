Jerusalem to hold first Purim parade since 1982

(March 18, 2024 / JNS)

Jerusalem will host its first Purim parade in more than four decades under the shadow of the five-month-old war with Hamas in Gaza, the municipality announced.

The parade will include 30 floats and seven musical stages along the kilometer-long downtown route on Monday when the ancient walled city celebrates the holiday—Shushan Purim—a day after other places in the world.

The event comes even as 130 hostages remain in Gazan captivity, five months after the Oct. 7 massacre, including 70 to 100 people believed to be alive.

Children from the Asa Chayil School take part in the Adloyada Purim parade in Efrat, March 5, 2023. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90.

“The parade this year is more than a Purim event, but a victory of spirit and standing strong,” said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, who was elected last month to a second five-year term.

The last Purim parade in the capital was held in 1982.

The traditional colorful Purim processions held across Israel are called “Adloyadas,” shorthand for the rabbinic Aramaic phrase in the Talmud describing the commandment to drink and make merry as part of the holiday celebration.

Stages will be set up at sites in central Jerusalem with musical events including orchestras, DJs and other performance groups.