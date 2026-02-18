More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV

How the India-Middle East-Europe corridor could reshape global trade

WATCH: “The Meira K Show”

Feb. 18, 2026
Meira K
( Feb. 18, 2026 / JNS )

“The Meira K Show” brings a fresh, unfiltered look at society and politics in Israel and the Middle East. With her trademark energy and candor, she tackles stories too often ignored or distorted by mainstream media—offering clarity, courage and context in real time. Whether it’s breaking news, border tensions, political drama or cultural shifts, Meira delivers the facts and emotion behind the headlines with honesty and heart.

Fast-paced, fearless and fiercely authentic, “The Meira K Show” gives viewers a frontline perspective on Israel’s most pressing challenges and inspiring moments. Each episode captures the urgency of the moment while keeping it grounded in truth and humanity. If you want to stay informed, inspired and connected to the real Israel, this is the show to watch.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Meira K
Meira K Meira K
Meira K is the host of “The Meira K Show” on JNS TV.
EXPLORE JNS
Police officers outside the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spain on Jan. 04, 2026. Photo by Luciano Lima via Getty Images.
World News
US embassy denounces Barcelona spa incident
A Jewish-American woman was questioned about Zionism and expelled after staff noticed her Star of David necklace.
June 2, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip, March 23, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israeli forces kill 5 terrorists in Gaza
The eliminated Hamas and Islamic Jihad members included a Nukhba commander and operatives involved in preparing explosives and carrying out sniper attacks.
June 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a farewell ceremony for outgoing Mossad Director David Barnea, June 1, 2026. Photo by Koby Gideon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Downfall of Iranian ‘regime of terror’ inevitable
“Let anyone plotting evil against Israel know that their schemes will fail,” the premier warned.
June 2, 2026
JNS Staff
An explosive drone launched by Hezbollah is seen near the Israeli border with Lebanon during a Hezbollah attack in northern Israel, May 19, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
Motorola Solutions to buy Israeli counter-drone firm D-Fend for $1.5 billion
The deal is slated to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, pending regulatory clearance and other customary closing conditions.
June 2, 2026
JNS Staff
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and committee head MK Zvika Fogel attend a National Security committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament on March 24, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu allies criticize decision to call off Beirut strikes after Trump intervention
“Now is the time to tell our friend President Trump no,” said Israel’s National Security Minister.
June 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Arkia
Israel News
Arkia to launch flights to Japan
The move by Israel’s third-largest carrier comes as Israelis are increasingly traveling to the Far East amid a burst of antisemitism in much of the West.
June 2, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) observes a merchant vessel while on patrol enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran, May 4, 2026. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
JNS TV / Straight Up
The hidden calculations behind Trump’s Iran delay
Jun. 1, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Keep the fire lit
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Israel is right to defend its Gaza blockade
Moshe Phillips