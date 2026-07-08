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News   Israel News

IDF reservists kill Hezbollah terrorist during clash in Southern Lebanon

Troops also found RPG launchers, anti-tank missiles, explosives and Hezbollah flags hidden in a bedroom.

JNS Staff
A cache of Hezbollah weapons hidden inside a bedroom of a civilian home in Tallousa in South Lebanon uncovered by the IDF, July 7, 2026. Credit: IDF.
A cache of Hezbollah weapons hidden inside a bedroom of a civilian home in Tallousa in South Lebanon uncovered by the IDF, July 7, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(July 8, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli reserve forces killed a Hezbollah terrorist during a clash in Southern Lebanon on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The troops, operating under the command of the 91st Division in the Bint Jbeil area, were searching a building when the terrorist opened fire at them.

A female soldier from the IDF’s Oketz canine unit returned fire, killing the terrorist. An Oketz dog was killed in the incident.

The building was the site of a separate clash last Thursday in which an IDF reservist was severely wounded, according to Hebrew media reports.

The IDF said its forces continue to operate in the security zone in Southern Lebanon to remove threats to Israeli troops and civilians.

“The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to its troops and will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm the citizens of the State of Israel,” the military said.

Earlier on Tuesday, IDF troops operating in the Southern Lebanon security zone uncovered a cache of Hezbollah weapons hidden inside a bedroom of a civilian home, the military said.

The discovery was made during ongoing operations in the village of Tallousa, where troops are continuing efforts to remove what the IDF described as immediate threats to Israel.

According to the Israeli military, soldiers located weapons storage facilities containing RPG launchers, ammunition and small arms. During searches of the area, they also found explosive devices, anti-tank missile launchers and missiles, RPG rockets, vests, helmets and Hezbollah flags inside a bedroom in a civilian residence.

The operation comes as Israeli forces continue to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure in Southern Lebanon following months of fighting and under Israel’s policy of maintaining a security zone until the threat posed by the Iranian-backed terrorist organization is removed.

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