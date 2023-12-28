The apathy of the world to the Israeli hostages

More than three months after Hamas’s “Al-Aqsa Flood” against Israel on Oct. 7, we are witnessing a tidal wave of antisemitic violence in the United States, particularly on college campuses.

Meanwhile, 129 Israeli hostages are still being held in captivity by the terror organization while the world remains silent. Why haven’t the hostages been freed yet? Why haven’t Western and Arab countries put more pressure on Hamas, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization?

Co-hosts Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh discuss this and more on this episode JNS-JCPA’s “Our Middle East” podcast.