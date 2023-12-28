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The apathy of the world to the Israeli hostages

“Our Middle East: An Insider’s View” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh, Ep. 31

Dec. 28, 2023
Dan Diker, Khaled Abu Toameh

The apathy of the world to the Israeli hostages

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More than three months after Hamas’s “Al-Aqsa Flood” against Israel on Oct. 7, we are witnessing a tidal wave of antisemitic violence in the United States, particularly on college campuses.

Meanwhile, 129 Israeli hostages are still being held in captivity by the terror organization while the world remains silent. Why haven’t the hostages been freed yet? Why haven’t Western and Arab countries put more pressure on Hamas, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization?

Co-hosts Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh discuss this and more on this episode JNS-JCPA’s “Our Middle East” podcast.

Dan Diker
Dan Diker Dan Diker
Dan Diker is president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs and the longtime director of its Counter-Political Warfare Project.
Khaled Abu Toameh
Khaled Abu Toameh is an award winning Arab and Palestinian Affairs journalist formerly with The Jerusalem Post. He is Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute and a Fellow of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.
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