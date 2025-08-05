Largest-ever Jewish virtual dating event timed to holiday of Tu B’Av

( Aug. 5, 2025 / JNS )

Three leading Jewish organizations—AISH, CoronaCrush and Partners in Torah—will join forces on Aug. 12 with more than 30 Jewish partners across the globe to host what is expected to be the largest virtual Jewish speed dating event yet seen.

Timed just after Tu B’Av, the Jewish holiday of love (marked this year from sunset on Aug. 8 until nightfall on Aug. 9), the event is slated to bring together more than 6,500 Jewish singles from around the world for one night of guided connection, with two time zone options—Israel and U.S. Eastern Time.

Speed dating as a concept was originally developed by the AISH branch in Los Angeles in the late 1990s and has since been adopted worldwide. The idea is for people seeking romantic relationships to meet new potential partners in short conversations through an organized social event. Interested pairs can continue to meet later on.

The event on Aug. 12 will offer participants up to seven short video dates in one hour, matched based on shared values and preferences, the organizers said.

With no cost to participate, and a feedback form after the event to express interest and get matched, the format has proven to be efficient, they continued.

The organizers said that last year, 6,000 singles participated and many found lasting relationships, including several marriages.

For example, before their marriage, Daniel and Chaya from Arizona lived in the same building for years, but they only recognized their compatibility after meeting during last year’s event, the organizers said.

“When you bring together mission-driven partners who care about Jewish connection, magic happens,” said Ian Mark, CEO of CoronaCrush.

Rabbi Steven Burg, CEO of AISH, emphasized the deeper significance of the event.

“Jewish relationships don’t just create personal happiness; they build continuity and ensure a Jewish future. Each new couple represents not just a union of two individuals, but a connection to Jewish tradition that stretches back thousands of years and will help build our future as individuals and a community. AISH is committed to creating these opportunities for meaningful connection,” Burg said.

The event is open to ages 18 and up for Jews from all backgrounds, with matches available in all languages. The first time slot will take place at 9 p.m. Israel Time and the second at 9 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time.

CoronaCrush began as a pandemic-era Facebook group and has grown into a movement of more than 30,000 Jewish singles; AISH operates globally to inspire Jewish pride, connection and purpose; and Partners in Torah facilitates one-on-one learning relationships that have built thousands of connections across the Jewish world.

European Matchmaking Week

Another event for Jewish dating, hosted by the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), began on Monday.

It is the first-ever European Matchmaking Week, set to take place across the continent.

The initiative aims to encourage Jewish singles to find their partners, and features a week of religious, cultural and social events in dozens of communities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and beyond.

The launch was marked by a virtual gathering of representatives from more than 30 Jewish communities, who met to share ideas and resources. The launch event included insights from Aleeza Ben-Shalom, the well-known matchmaker and coach who rose to fame in the Netflix series “Jewish Matchmaking.”

Rabbi Avichai Appel, chief rabbi of Frankfurt and vice president of the Conference of European Rabbis, called the effort “a very important task” and encouraged more communities to join.

The CER invites additional organizations to participate and offers support resources to strengthen Jewish life and continuity across Europe.