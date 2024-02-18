Left-wing consolidation: Americans for Peace Now and Ameinu merging

(February 18, 2024 / JNS)

Two Jewish organizations advocating for a far-left approach on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will combine their resources as they move forward together.

On Thursday, Ameinu and Americans for Peace Now (APN) released a statement saying they were “delighted to announce their full merger.”

Jim Klutznick, chair of Americans for Peace Now’s Board of Directors, said, “APN’s leadership, board and staff are excited about this opportunity to build greater capacity and increase our impact.”

The groups described themselves as “progressive Zionist trailblazers and trendsetters within the American Jewish community” that have “provided principled direction to a community that often has been inhibited by rigid, hardline notions about Israel and its relations with its neighbors and the world.”

Ameinu’s National President Kenneth Bob said that “by joining forces, we will be far more impactful.” The groups “will be able to expand our organizational impact in Israel and the United States, strengthen the bond between progressive American Jews and their Israeli counterparts, resulting in a combined voice with an even wider reach that engages a larger audience that shares our views and values.”

The new organization—whose name has not yet been announced—will be led by Hadar Susskind, APN’s president and CEO.