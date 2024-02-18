JNS
This 2024 - Let's Win the Battle of Headlines
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S.-Israel Relations

Left-wing consolidation: Americans for Peace Now and Ameinu merging

Joining together will “be even more effective in serving our mission and constituencies,” the groups say.

Supporters of Americans for Peace Now in Israel. Source: Americans for Peace Now/Facebook.
Supporters of Americans for Peace Now in Israel. Source: Americans for Peace Now/Facebook.
Edit
(February 18, 2024 / JNS)

Two Jewish organizations advocating for a far-left approach on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will combine their resources as they move forward together.

On Thursday, Ameinu and Americans for Peace Now (APN) released a statement saying they were “delighted to announce their full merger.”

Jim Klutznick, chair of Americans for Peace Now’s Board of Directors, said, “APN’s leadership, board and staff are excited about this opportunity to build greater capacity and increase our impact.”

The groups described themselves as “progressive Zionist trailblazers and trendsetters within the American Jewish community” that have “provided principled direction to a community that often has been inhibited by rigid, hardline notions about Israel and its relations with its neighbors and the world.”

Ameinu’s National President Kenneth Bob said that “by joining forces, we will be far more impactful.” The groups “will be able to expand our organizational impact in Israel and the United States, strengthen the bond between progressive American Jews and their Israeli counterparts, resulting in a combined voice with an even wider reach that engages a larger audience that shares our views and values.”

The new organization—whose name has not yet been announced—will be led by Hadar Susskind, APN’s president and CEO.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Israel is at war - Support JNS

JNS is combating the barrage of misinformation with factual reporting. We depend on your support.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates