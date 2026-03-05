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Mahmoud Abbas

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at an entrance to the Temple Mount before entering, in Jerusalem's Old City. Oct. 8, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Ben-Gvir urges ‘targeted eliminations’ of senior PA officials
Israel’s national security minister said that if recognition of a Palestinian state is “accelerated,” Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas should be arrested.
Nov. 19, 2025
JNS Staff
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas
Israel News
WATCH: PA’s Mahmoud Abbas turns 90
Abbas, born on Nov. 15, 1935, in the northern Israeli city of Safed, has led the Palestinian Authority since 2005.
Nov. 17, 2025
JNS Staff
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas at the Élysée Presidential Palace in Paris, Nov. 11, 2025. Photo by Magali Cohen/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Abbas no ‘prince of peace,’ Netanyahu says after PA chief feted in Paris
The Israeli prime minister said his advice to French President Emmanuel Macron is “learn the facts, stick to the facts, stick to realities and don’t try to escape it.”
Nov. 13, 2025
JNS Staff
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas at the Élysée Presidential Palace in Paris, Nov. 11, 2025. Photo by Bastien Ohier/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
‘I know I can count on Abbas,’ Macron tells PA leader
The first-ever visit by the “president of Palestine” to Paris “marks a new and crucial stage in relations between France and the State of Palestine,” says the French president.
Nov. 12, 2025
JNS Staff
Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting in Ramallah, July 25, 2019. Credit: Flash90.
Israel News
Sa’ar: Abbas trying to ‘fool the world’ by firing PA finance minister
Omar Bitar reportedly paid terrorists through a mechanism Ramallah had ostensibly reformed amid U.S. and European pressure.
Nov. 11, 2025
JNS Staff
Emmanuel Macron And Mahmoud Abbas
Israel News
Abbas to meet Macron in Paris for talks on Gaza truce implementation
The announcement referred to the P.A. leader as “President of the State of Palestine” for the first time since Paris’s recognition two months ago.
Nov. 10, 2025
JNS Staff
Pope Leo XVI poses with Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas at the Apostolic Palace in Rome, Nov. 6, 2025. Photo by Simone Risoluti/Vatican Media via Vatican POOL/Getty Images.
World News
Pope Leo holds first meeting with PA chief Abbas in Rome
The pope and Abbas previously spoke by phone on July 21 to discuss the fighting in the Gaza Strip and tensions in Judea and Samaria.
Nov. 6, 2025
JNS Staff
Abbas Speech at UNGA
Israel News
Abbas vows reform as PA envisions greater Gaza role
The Palestinian Authority is sending more than 5,000 people to be trained by Egypt to serve in a Gaza police force.
Oct. 10, 2025
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer makes a statement regarding an attack near a synagogue in Manchester, after he left the European Political Community summit, at Copenhagen Airport, in Kastrup, Denmark, Oct. 2, 2025. Photo by Suzanne Plunkett/WPA POOL/Getty Images.
Israel News
World leaders praise Gaza agreement
“This is a moment of profound relief that will be felt all around the world, but particularly for the hostages, their families, and for the civilian population of Gaza,” said U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Oct. 9, 2025
JNS Staff
Abbas Speech at UNGA
Israel News
Israel denounces Abbas’s claims in UN speech, saying end game is elimination of Jewish state
Jerusalem’s foreign ministry also pointed out that a pin in the shape of a key attached to the lapel of the Palestinian Authority leader stands for the Palestinian “right of return,” code for the end of Israel.
Sept. 25, 2025
David Isaac
Mahmoud Abbas
Israel News
Abbas in London for talks on Gaza, ‘Palestine’ recognition
Only around 1 in 5 Palestinians are satisfied with Abbas and 81% want him to resign.
Sept. 8, 2025
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks to the foreign press at the site where an Iranian missile hit the Al-Jarina Mosque in Haifa's Wadi Nisnas neighborhood on June 20, 2025. Photo by Eran Yardeni/GPO.
Israel News
Sa’ar slams Belgian support for PA: Serving ‘interests of terrorists’
Instead of criticizing Washington, you should focus on the P.A.’s “legal warfare against Israel,” said the Jewish state’s foreign minister.
Aug. 30, 2025
JNS Staff
OPINION
Joseph Puder. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Macron’s lofty goals for the Palestinian Authority defy reality
Joseph Puder
James Sinkinson. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Western nations absurdly endorse state of ‘Palestine’
James Sinkinson
Gil Troy
Opinion
The Palestinians remain the greatest obstacle to Palestinian statehood
Gil Troy
Gregg Mashberg. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Palestinian leadership cannot continue to hold up regional progress
Gregg Mashberg
James Sinkinson. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
10 big lies Palestinians tell to deny Jewish history in the Land of Israel
James Sinkinson
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
Unmasking the Palestinian Authority
Moshe Phillips
Khaled Abu Toameh. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Palestinian leaders play musical chairs to dupe Western donors
Khaled Abu Toameh