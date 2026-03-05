Mahmoud Abbas
Israel’s national security minister said that if recognition of a Palestinian state is “accelerated,” Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas should be arrested.
Abbas, born on Nov. 15, 1935, in the northern Israeli city of Safed, has led the Palestinian Authority since 2005.
The Israeli prime minister said his advice to French President Emmanuel Macron is “learn the facts, stick to the facts, stick to realities and don’t try to escape it.”
The first-ever visit by the “president of Palestine” to Paris “marks a new and crucial stage in relations between France and the State of Palestine,” says the French president.
Omar Bitar reportedly paid terrorists through a mechanism Ramallah had ostensibly reformed amid U.S. and European pressure.
The announcement referred to the P.A. leader as “President of the State of Palestine” for the first time since Paris’s recognition two months ago.
The pope and Abbas previously spoke by phone on July 21 to discuss the fighting in the Gaza Strip and tensions in Judea and Samaria.
The Palestinian Authority is sending more than 5,000 people to be trained by Egypt to serve in a Gaza police force.
“This is a moment of profound relief that will be felt all around the world, but particularly for the hostages, their families, and for the civilian population of Gaza,” said U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Jerusalem’s foreign ministry also pointed out that a pin in the shape of a key attached to the lapel of the Palestinian Authority leader stands for the Palestinian “right of return,” code for the end of Israel.
Only around 1 in 5 Palestinians are satisfied with Abbas and 81% want him to resign.
Instead of criticizing Washington, you should focus on the P.A.’s “legal warfare against Israel,” said the Jewish state’s foreign minister.
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