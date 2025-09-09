Mike Huckabee: ‘Hamas must go, no future for terrorists’

( Sept. 9, 2025 / JNS )

Journalist and human-rights activist Emily Schrader is joined by former Mike Huckabee, Arkansas governor and U.S. ambassador to Israel, for a hard-hitting interview that unpacks the disinformation war targeting Israel, the manipulation of Gen Z minds and the global campaign to legitimize Hamas. She kicks off the episode by exposing Qatar’s state-funded influence machine: a multibillion-dollar campaign involving fake social-media bots, media networks like Al Jazeera, public relations firms and massive donations to U.S. universities aimed at spreading anti-Israel propaganda and antisemitism across the West.

The host highlights new data showing that 60% of Gen Z Americans now support Hamas over Israel with evidence pointing to foreign digital warfare from China, Russia, Iran and Qatar shaping opinions through TikTok and other platforms. Schrader and Huckabee discuss the psychological operations (psyops) taking place online and in academia, and explain why the United States is losing the narrative war, despite having the moral and strategic high ground.

The conversation also tackles media disinformation about famine in Gaza, the demonization of Israel at the United Nations and the broader international failure to hold Hamas accountable for its war crimes. Huckabee sheds light on the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and its success in delivering more than 150 million meals while circumventing theft by Hamas thugs, and he slams the mainstream media for pushing propaganda disguised as journalism.

The two also discuss Christian support for Israel, the U.S.-Israel alliance, Iranian regime change, and how the truth must prevail over ideology, ignorance and foreign manipulation.

