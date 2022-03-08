With the Russian invasion of Ukraine now entering its third week, the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) announces a donation of $3 million from the foundation established by Yuri Milner, Yuri is an Israeli technology investor and science philanthropist, and his wife, Julia Milner.

The emergency funds will support humanitarian efforts to help Jewish refugees from Ukraine, who, like so many vulnerable civilians, are in need of urgent assistance as many flee the country.

Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the CER, said: “The CER is grateful to Yuri and Julia Milner for their long-standing support and for this latest commitment to the Jewish community at this perilous time.”

In the recent past, the Milners have donated $3 million to Israel for COVID-19 research and $10 million to the Wharton School to create scholarships for Israeli MBA students.