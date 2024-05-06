JNS Press+
MIT students appear to call for ‘Death to Zionists’

The school has not officially commented on the video of the incident, although it is unclear if this was on campus.

Erez Linn
Anti-Israel protesters on the Foggy Bottom campus of George Washington University in downtown Washington, D.C. on April 26, 2024. Photo by Andrew Bernard.
(May 6, 2024 / Israel Hayom)

A video circulating on social media appears to show a group of students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology calling for violence against Zionists and Israel. In the clip, which cannot be independently verified, several individuals can be heard shouting inflammatory statements like “Death to Zionists” and encouraging martyrdom against the Israeli state.

The video has sparked outrage and condemnation from many corners. Israeli student Talia Khan, who attends MIT, wrote on X: “I’m so heartbroken that there exists such unbridled hate on my campus. I’m so out of energy.” MIT has not officially commented on the video, although it is unclear if this was on campus.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

