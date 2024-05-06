MIT students appear to call for ‘Death to Zionists’

(May 6, 2024 / Israel Hayom)

A video circulating on social media appears to show a group of students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology calling for violence against Zionists and Israel. In the clip, which cannot be independently verified, several individuals can be heard shouting inflammatory statements like “Death to Zionists” and encouraging martyrdom against the Israeli state.

I’m so heartbroken that there exists such unbridled hate on my campus. I’m so out of energy ???? pic.twitter.com/ujWAKe5h2v — Talia Khan (@TaliaKhan_MIT) May 6, 2024

The video has sparked outrage and condemnation from many corners. Israeli student Talia Khan, who attends MIT, wrote on X: “I’m so heartbroken that there exists such unbridled hate on my campus. I’m so out of energy.” MIT has not officially commented on the video, although it is unclear if this was on campus.

