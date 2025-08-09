Montreal: Jewish man attacked in broad daylight with children at his side

( Aug. 9, 2025 / JNS )

A Jewish man was attacked on Friday with his two young daughters at his side in Montreal, in the borough of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.

Montreal police launched a probe into the incident, after responding to a 911 call about a physical confrontation at the corner of l’Épée and Beaumont avenues at 2:45 p.m., CBC News cited police spokesperson Constable Caroline Chèvrefils as saying.

The assailant fled before police officers arrived at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Chèvrefils confirmed that a video circulating online shows a 28-second portion of the attack. It starts with the victim, 32, laying on the ground as the attacker strikes him several times with his fists. The attacker then stands up and walks away, grabbing several of what are apparently his belongings, after which he tossed the Jewish man’s kippah into a shallow fountain.

One of the Jewish man’s girls is seen clinging to him as he gets up on his knees.

The motivation for the assault was not yet known, the police spokesperson added, according to the report.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, she relayed.

“This is beyond deplorable—it is an outrage against basic human decency,” said Jeremy Levi, the mayor of Hampstead, a suburb on the Island of Montreal bordering the city of Montreal.

“In the heart of Montreal, a Jewish father is savagely beaten in front of his children. This is the Canada that [Prime Minister] Mark Carney has allowed to fester—a place where weakness in leadership has emboldened brutality,” the mayor continued.

“Hampstead made a different choice long ago. We refused to bow to complacency. We increased our Public Security budget by 50%, ensuring we are ready, capable, and unwilling to depend on politicians who lack the courage to protect their own citizens. We will defend our people—every time, without apology,” Levi added.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) responded to the incident, condemning the “violent act on Canadian streets—this time in Montreal. As we head into the Sabbath, our community is shaken. An unprovoked attack on a Jewish father, in front of his own children, must not go unanswered. No more ‘thoughts and prayers.’ Authorities must hold the attacker accountable, and leaders at all levels of government must confront this dangerous escalation.”

In 2024, Canadian authorities opened an investigation after Beth Tikvah, a Modern Orthodox synagogue in Montreal, as well as a Jewish community center in the city’s suburbs, were targeted with firebombs on Dec. 18, 2024, in the second such attack on the congregation since the Hamas-led terrorist attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

According to the Montreal Gazette, police were called to the synagogue on West Park Boulevard around 3 a.m. after receiving a report of a fire at the building, which houses several Jewish institutions.

Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson for the Montreal City Police Service, said witnesses had seen a suspicious individual at the site, adding that CCTV footage was being examined in an effort to identify a suspect in the case.