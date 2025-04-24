Netanyahu calls Modi after Kashmir attack

( April 24, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday to extend condolences following the recent Islamist terrorist attack in Kashmir.

Modi thanked Netanyahu and the Israeli people for sharing in India’s mourning and emphasized that the two nations “stand shoulder to shoulder in the global campaign against murderous terrorism,” according to a readout from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

The two also discussed cooperation between Jerusalem and New Delhi, including advancing a major transport and communications corridor connecting Asia to Europe via Saudi Arabia and Israel, the PMO said.

At least 26 people were killed in a terrorist shooting attack in an Indian-controlled part of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, per local reports.

A group called the “Kashmir Resistance” claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it was unhappy that 85,000 “outsiders” live in the disputed area, leading to a “demographic change,” Reuters reported.

Netanyahu stated on Tuesday night that he was “deeply saddened by the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir that killed and injured dozens of innocents.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” the premier stated. “Israel stands with India in its fight against terrorism.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also condemned the incident, writing on social media: “Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terror.”

The Indian embassy in Israel thanked Sa’ar for his comment and said that “India deeply appreciates Israel’s solidarity with India in its fight against terror.”