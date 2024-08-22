JNS Press+
Israel at War

Netanyahu: IAF ‘iron fist’ can hit enemies’ ‘soft underbelly’

"They have proven this time and again and if we need to—we will prove it again," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to an IAF base in the Jezreel Valley.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with IAF airmen and airwomen during a visit to Ramat David Airbase in northern Israel on Aug. 21, 2024. Photo by Haim Zach (GPO).
(August 22, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that the Israeli Air Force was prepared for “any scenario,” whether offensive or defensive, near or far.

During a visit to the Ramat David Airbase in the north’s Jezreel Valley, Netanyahu said, “The Air Force is our iron fist which knows how to hit the soft underbelly of our enemies. The ground crews, pilots and commanders here are doing heroic work. They have proven this time and again and if we need to—we will prove it again even more vigorously,” Netanyahu continued.

The prime minister met with IAF Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Omer Tischler, Air Defense Array Commander Brig. Gen. Gilad Biran and other senior Air Force officers, commanders, air crews, operators and technical crews during his visit.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pictured during a visit to Ramat David Airbase in northern Israel on Aug. 21, 2024. Photo by Haim Zach (GPO).

Netanyahu was accompanied by his chief of staff, Tzachi Braverman, military secretary, Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman and spokesperson, Omer Dostri.

The Israeli premier viewed an exhibition of combat systems at the base, including attack helicopters and jets. He was also shown both offensive and defensive capabilities.

IAF fighter jets have conducted thousands of sorties in Gaza, Lebanon and elsewhere in the region over more than 10 months of war.

During a meeting with the families of Hamas hostages and fallen soldiers on Tuesday, Netanyahu stressed that Israel will continue to press for a truce deal that will free as many living hostages as possible while retaining security control over key areas of Gaza.

Jerusalem is “making an effort to return the hostages under conditions that will allow a maximum number of captives to be released in the first stage of the deal,” he told members of the Tikva Forum for Families of Hostages and HaGvura—The Forum for Families of Fallen Heroes.

“I say this clearly—this is a goal I set,” said Netanyahu, adding: “But the other thing is to preserve our strategic security assets in the face of great pressures at home and from abroad, and we continue to stand on this.”

The premier said that the Israel Defense Forces continues to score gains against Hamas in Gaza, highlighting the capture of the Rafah Crossing and the Philadelphi Corridor, which runs along the Gaza-Egypt border, as well as the killing of top Hamas commander Mohammed Deif.

“The main thing: to eliminate Hamas and achieve victory. We are approaching it step by step,” he told the families who gathered at his office. “We [are working] with all our strength to dismantle the Hamas regime and eliminate their military capabilities, and it is progressing.”

