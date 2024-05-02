Netanyahu: Rafah operation is in the works

(May 2, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that a Rafah operation will take place regardless of whether Hamas accepts the latest hostage deal offered by Israel. How much longer will Israel wait to go in? How much of this rhetoric is public diplomacy? And how much can be trusted as actual policy?



JNS CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief Alex Traiman and Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten analyze these developments and other top stories in Israel, including the International Criminal Court threatening an arrest warrant against Netanyahu; the Biden administration accusing units of the Israel Defense Forces of human-rights violations; the violent anti-Israel protests taking place on university campuses across America; and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s Middle East trip.

