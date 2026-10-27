‘Jews out of European countries’ spray-painted in Rome

Unidentified parties spray-painted an antisemitic slogan on a residential building in Rome on Sunday, according to city officials and members of the local Jewish community.

The graffiti that appeared on the home in Rome’s Monteverde neighborhood read “Jews out of European countries,” accompanied by two Celtic crosses—a neo-Nazi symbol—according to the Italian-Jewish news site Shalom. The site quoted a police spokesperson who said the incident is under investigation.

Elio Tomassetti, a local politician in charge of the district, condemned the incident, calling the graffiti “a shameful act and an act that must be punished,” Shalom reported. “Precisely in a neighborhood that has been characterized by its fight against fascism, these attacks on memory have no place,” he stated.

Monteverde, in the Italian capital’s west, was an important center of antifascist activity during the dictatorship of Benito Mussolini and the German occupation of Rome.

We strongly condemn the antisemitic and neo-fascist graffiti discovered in Rome’s Monteverde neighbourhood over the weekend.



The messages, including calls to expel Jews from European countries, were accompanied by Celtic crosses, symbols associated with neo-fascist and far-right… pic.twitter.com/j2HygOqGEk — European Jewish Congress (@eurojewcong) October 26, 2026

On X, the European Jewish Congress wrote: “We welcome the swift response of local authorities and their commitment to removing the graffiti. There must be no place in our societies for antisemitic intimidation, hatred or the glorification of fascism.”