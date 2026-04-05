Ye stages comeback with sold-out LA concert

American rapper Ye, also known as Kanye West gave a sold-out Southern California concert Friday night intended to mark a comeback from years of controversy.

Some 70,000 fans attended the event at SoFi Stadium,which comes less than a year after the 48-year-old performer released a song titled “Heil Hitler” and just over two months after publishing an apology letter for antisemitic remaks.

“I want to thank y’all for sticking by me all these years. Through the hard times, through the low times,” Ye told the crowd. “I love you for that.”

He was joined on the stage by fellow musician Lauryn Hill, who warmly embraced Ye in his first major U.S. performance in nearly five years.