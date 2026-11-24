Academy Award-winning director Quentin Tarantino and Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick Tarantino welcomed their third child together, People magazine reported on Sunday.

“Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, are overjoyed to announce the birth of their third child, a baby boy,” a representative for Tarantino told the outlet. Their new child joins the couple’s son Leo, 6, and daughter Adriana, 4.

The couple live in Tel Aviv, although the director also spends time in Los Angeles. Shortly after the Hamas-led attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, Tarantino visited an Israeli military base in southern Israel to show solidarity and boost morale.