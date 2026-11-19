A painting by Vincent van Gogh, “Châtaigniers en fleurs” (“Chestnut Trees in Blossom”), sold for $190.4 million, including fees, at Sotheby’s in New York on Wednesday, setting an auction record for the Dutch artist. His previous record was $117.2 million, set at Christie’s in 2022.

The sale came a day after Sotheby’s announced an agreement between the sellers, Argentina’s Blaquier-Arrieta family, and the heirs of the painting’s former owners, German Jewish publisher Samuel Fischer and his wife, Hedwig Fischer. The terms were not disclosed.

Breaking News: A Vincent van Gogh painting sold for $190.4 million, an auction record for the artist, after an ownership dispute was settled.https://t.co/n0cFhwrHjJ pic.twitter.com/BGypXQ0aAj — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 19, 2026

The Blaquier-Arrieta family acquired the painting in 1975. It was part of the private collection assembled by Argentine businessman Carlos Pedro Blaquier and his wife, art patron Nelly Arrieta de Blaquier.

Samuel Fischer, whose publishing house counted Thomas Mann and Hermann Hesse among its authors, acquired the painting in 1909. Hedwig Fischer inherited it after his death in 1934.

The Fischers’ U.S.-based heirs had asked Sotheby’s to halt the auction, saying Nazi persecution in Germany caused financial losses at the family’s publishing house and forced the family to sell the painting in Amsterdam in 1936. The Netherlands was not under Nazi occupation at the time. Sotheby’s said its research had not established that the painting was sold under duress.

After Samuel Fischer died, his son-in-law, Gottfried Bermann Fischer, took over the publishing house. Many of its authors faced publishing bans under Nazi rule, and Bermann Fischer moved from Berlin to Vienna to continue publishing their work.

Van Gogh painted the work in May 1890 in Auvers-sur-Oise, near Paris, about two months before he died there at age 37. His younger brother, Theo van Gogh, inherited the painting.