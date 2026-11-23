In foreign policy, the greatest danger sometimes lies not in the enemy nor the war itself, but in the indecision that devours precious time.

As U.S. President Donald Trump pursues the mirage of diplomacy with Tehran, strategic reality is breaking the surface, with only four to five weeks remaining and Tehran acutely aware of what Washington seems unwilling to grasp.

Trump, much like former President Joe Biden, has spent most of his presidency pursuing that mirage. Today, weeks before the swearing-in of a Democratic-controlled Congress, enormous rocks have begun to emerge from beneath the waters.

The situation in Israel, the constraints and impediments in the House and Senate, the divisions within the Republican camp and the unpopularity of the war among the American public all suggest that a difficult and stormy passage lies ahead for the current helmsman of the White House. One can already envision military and national security officials being summoned to testify before the House and Senate.

Meanwhile, Trump’s own thinking and intellectual turbulence have left him standing at the crossroads of indecision, wondering which way to turn. Trump is still weighing his options while the peoples of the Middle East, particularly the Iranian nation, are paying the price of his confusion and indecisiveness.

In any event, time has been lost. Unless a miracle occurs within these remaining four to five weeks, the Democrats will close the chapter on the war, and Trump will have accomplished nothing.

The president has failed to hear the demands, needs and voices of the Iranian people, who sought to move beyond the regime. He has repeatedly claimed that he has changed the regime twice; whereas, in practice and in the reality on the ground, nothing of the sort has occurred.

One might ask the people of the world whether there is any difference between the late dictator Ali Khamenei’s regime and the new “third Islamic Republic” ruled by a military junta. Such a regime is considerably more dangerous and savage than Khamenei’s, and containing it is no easy task.

No matter how frequently Israeli and American intelligence, security and military institutions convene and draw attention to new intelligence concerning the Islamic Republic’s missile and drone capabilities, chemical and biological weapons and so forth, Trump and those around him appear unwilling to listen.

Trump has never possessed either the mindset or the will necessary for regime change. He appears to find himself in a predicament from which there is no escape. Meanwhile, the Iranian regime continues to humiliate him.

Today, the world also witnesses how the junta ruling from Tehran does nothing but issue threats and activate its networks of sabotage and terrorist cells.

Even if the entire Middle East were sacrificed, it would be of no consequence to the rulers in Tehran.

Its rulers seek money and concessions, attempting to extract further concessions by fostering greater insecurity, manufacturing crises, fomenting chaos and waging war. Credibility, honor, legitimacy and public acceptance have never mattered to this regime, nor do they matter now. It imagines itself to be God’s emissary, sacred and the very embodiment of truth, while regarding all humanity as infidels deserving of death.

To this day, not a single media outlet in the Western world has written about this delusion and the charlatanism that defines the thinking of the Shi’ite clergy. It is as though the world is merely pretending to be asleep.

Unfortunately, since 1979, the American media, without exception, has made no effort to shed light on Islamic terrorism, the intellectual roots of radicalism or the destructive ideology of Khomeinism, although they may well have devoted considerable effort to explaining communism, apartheid, Nazism and the like.

Naturally, through the prism of American thinking, it is impossible to properly comprehend the sinister phenomenon of the “Islamic Caliphate” in its Shi’ite form and manifestation. Nor have the regime’s disinformation outlets and propaganda machinery remained idle.

The regime seeks to raise the cost of regime change as high as it possibly can. It thinks solely and exclusively of its survival and perpetuation in power. Even if the entire Middle East were sacrificed, it would be of no consequence to its rulers.

They do not wish to respond to Trump, and this is hardly difficult to understand. Having seen their regime survive, they have succumbed to the delusion that they are a superpower. It was Trump who created this false image and afforded them this invaluable opportunity.

The Islamic Republic’s war against America is unrelenting. No matter how intensely economic and military pressure mounts, unless Mossad and CIA operations inside Iran continue in a coordinated and purposeful manner, there will be no overthrow of the regime.

Trump achieved one commendable success: targeting the Islamic Republic’s command structure and killing its leader and its senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders. Yet he chose not to follow the road already cleared and paved for regime change all the way to its conclusion.

Among those obstructing Iran’s path toward democracy is Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Trump regards as a friend. Putin is a war criminal who pulls the strings behind the scenes and has no desire to see this rogue regime disappear or the Middle East attain peace, stability and tranquility.

These turbulent circumstances and muddled picture have added yet another page to the conflict between America and Iran, one that reveals no evidence of rational thinking directed toward finding a serious solution.

During the Cold War, Americans used to say that the only good communist was a dead communist. The Iranian people likewise say that the only good mullah is a dead mullah. Will history remember the Trump administration and his foreign policy as an era in which he failed to defeat a handful of duplicitous, boastful, cowardly and corrupt Islamic terrorists driven by an apocalyptic worldview?

Indecision is itself a decision. As the last grains of sand slip through Trump’s hourglass, Tehran is counting on Washington’s hesitation.