Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen last week called Hamas supporters an “enemy” within her country, and warned that Islamist extremism threatens the country’s democracy.

“There clearly is. There are supporters of Hamas. There are people who support laws that place the Quran above our democracy,” Frederiksen said when asked about an “enemy” growing within Danish society during a Borgerlig Tabloid podcast interview. “The list is very long, because all of this contributes to undermining an open, free, democratic country,” she added.

Frederiksen is the leader of Denmark’s center-left Social Democratic Party. She also said during the interview that the 2015 jihadist terrorist attack at Copenhagen’s Great Synagogue partly shaped her relatively strict approach to immigration. A Jewish security volunteer, Dan Uzan, was murdered in the attack.

“We were wrong,” she said of earlier assumptions that immigrants from Muslim-majority countries would embrace Danish democratic values.

In the same interview, Frederiksen said she opposed large-scale population “replacement” and supported preserving a strong Danish majority culture.

“I am European, Danish and from Aalborg. And I am also not a supporter of a large-scale population replacement. I believe there must be a strong majority culture.” She also said: “We are a Danish society, and we are an original tribe that is ethnically Danish. That changes when people come here. But there must also be a Denmark in the future with a strong majority culture.”

Her remarks, which are unusual for a left-wing politician in Denmark, drew criticism from other left-wing politicians, as well as Amnesty International Denmark, who accused her of adopting language associated with what they called “the far-right Great Replacement theory.”