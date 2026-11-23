After Tulane University initially canceled an in-person talk titled “Israel’s weaponization of infectious disease in Gaza,” featuring Dr. Salman Khan, assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University, the event appears to be back on.

It is currently listed on a private New Orleans university’s website as scheduled for Dec. 1.

The anti-Israel groups behind the event, which included the Palestine Solidarity Coalition at Tulane University, stated over the weekend that “after yet another attempt to silence Dr. Salman Khan, we are honored to host Dr. Khan in-person and on-campus.” They emphasized that food will be served.

Pnina Sasson, president of the Tulane Israel Public Affairs Committee student group, told JNS that “as a Jewish pro-Israel student on campus, I’m deeply upset that this event is being allowed to happen again.”

“Its antisemitic messaging has real consequences for Jewish students,” she said. “If Tulane wants all students to feel safe, the administration must listen and act when Jewish students say an event crosses a line.”

The event was initially scheduled for Oct. 22. At the time, the university told the organizers that it was going to be virtual-only due to “heightened safety concerns.”

The university told JNS it was working on a response to the development.