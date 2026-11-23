Israeli prosecutors indicted a 22-year-old Arab pharmacy student from northeastern Jerusalem on Monday for allegedly planning a suicide bombing to kill Jews visiting the Temple Mount and helping another man prepare a separate suicide attack. Abdullah Jamjoum, from Beit Hanina, is the latest of three men from the neighborhood indicted in recent weeks over alleged terrorist plots, with reported connections among them.

According to the State Prosecutor’s Office, Jamjoum studied pharmacy at Al-Quds University and worked as a pharmacy assistant at Clalit Health Services pharmacies. Prosecutors said he underwent ideological radicalization and attended jihad lessons at a mosque in Beit Hanina, where messages encouraged suicide bombings and the murder of Jews.

Jamjoum allegedly planned to carry out a suicide bombing with the aim of “killing Jews visiting the Temple Mount and preventing them from visiting in the future,” according to prosecutors. He downloaded instructions for manufacturing explosives and poisons and trained in martial arts to prepare for the attack, escape and assault anyone attempting to stop him, the indictment states.

Jamjoum also allegedly used knowledge acquired during his pharmacy studies to help Mohammed Shalabi, 22, prepare an explosive device for a separate suicide bombing, according to the State Prosecutor’s Office and reports identifying Shalabi as the other suspect. Prosecutors said Jamjoum provided information about explosives and accompanied him to Ramallah to purchase chemicals, helping avoid suspicion about Shalabi’s intentions.

Shalabi, also a Beit Hanina resident and pharmacy student, was indicted on Oct. 8 over alleged preparations for terrorist attacks involving explosives and poisons. According to reports on his indictment, he purchased chemicals in Ramallah and conducted an experiment with a chemical mixture at home.

In another case, prosecutors on Nov. 17 indicted Mohammed al-Aza, 19, also from Beit Hanina, for allegedly planning to detonate a bomb near Lions’ Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City before entering the Temple Mount and shooting Jews and police officers. Al-Aza allegedly researched explosives and weapons, collected used gas grenades and examined security arrangements in preparation for the attack.

According to Walla, all three suspects attended religious lessons at the same mosque in Beit Hanina. The outlet reported that al-Aza approached Jamjoum and Shalabi about obtaining chemicals for his alleged preparations, while al-Aza and Jamjoum trained together in martial arts in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, located on the eastern slopes of the Mount Scopus ridge.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded to the alleged Temple Mount plots on X, writing: “Israel’s enemies continue trying to harm us precisely at the holiest site for the Jewish people. The changes we have made on the Temple Mount are our response. We are in charge. [The late Israeli poet, journalist and politician] Uri Zvi Greenberg put it simply: ‘Whoever controls the mountain controls the land.’”

Clalit Health Services “immediately initiated legal proceedings” to terminate the employment of the assistant pharmacist following the indictment, a spokesperson told JNS on Monday.

“We strongly condemn any involvement in terrorism and view the acts attributed to the employee in the indictment with the utmost severity,” the spokesperson said.

In a separate incident, Israel Police officers arrested a 47-year-old Turkish tourist on the Temple Mount during Muslim Friday prayers on Nov. 20 on suspicion of incitement and support for terrorism. The woman allegedly distributed money to worshippers and published social media content supporting slain Hamas leaders Ahmed Yassin and Yahya Sinwar. Police said she was questioned on suspicion of providing services or means for an act of terrorism, conduct liable to breach the public peace and incitement to terrorism, and that they would seek to extend her detention.