Belgium’s Foreign Ministry on Monday expressed “concern” over Jerusalem’s decision to restrict international travel for the head of a Palestinian group that Jerusalem has designated as a terrorist entity.

In its expression of concern, the ministry reposted a statement by Al-Haq in which the group claimed that its general director, Shawan Jabarin, had been “banned from travelling outside Palestine by Israel” and called on “third states” to “intervene.” Included in the reposted statement were the hashtags “#EndIsraeliImpunity” and "#EndIsraeliApartheid.”

Al-Haq was designated as a terrorist group by Israel in 2021, and was sanctioned by the United States the following year. The Ramallah-based group, established in 1979, operates as an arm of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), according to Israel. Israel alleges that Al-Haq received substantial funding from European governments and international organizations as part of a PFLP network. Al-Haq denies the allegations.