Doron Spielman, international spokesman for the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, told JNS on Tuesday that there is “no moral equivalence” between Jewish extremists and Palestinian terrorists.

The statement came in response to House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries’ support for advancing the West Bank Settler Violence Protection and Prevention Act. Formally titled the West Bank Violence Prevention Act, the bill would codify former President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14115, restoring sanctions the Biden administration imposed in 2024.

The measure would authorize sanctions and visa bans against those who commit acts of violence that undermine “peace, security or stability” in Judea and Samaria.

In an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday, Jeffries said he supports advancing the bill within the new Congress’ first 100 days. “I believe we should move on it early in the new Congress,” he said, describing the measure as a step toward improving conditions on the ground and advancing “two states for two people.”

Spielman told JNS that the Jewish state’s relationship with Congress “has always been bipartisan.”

“That won’t change,” the spokesman said. “Political narratives can be invented. Archaeological evidence cannot.”

He said Jerusalem is prosecuting those responsible for violence “among 150 young extremists, many from outside Judea and Samaria,” adding that restriction orders are in place and nationalist violence is declining.

“Last year, Israel thwarted over 1,300 major Palestinian terror attacks. Another 54 succeeded, killing 25 Israelis. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority pays terrorists $200 million annually,” said Spielman. “Israel prosecutes extremists. The Palestinian Authority rewards terrorists.”

“Don’t smear half a million residents, 99.5% of whom are law-abiding families themselves targeted by terror,” he continued.

“Jews are indigenous to this land. We’re called Jews because we come from Judea,” Spielman added. “Our ancient coins, seals and buildings prove it.”

Jeffries declined to endorse two other proposals, the Block the Bombs and Stop the Settlements bills, which would impose further restrictions on U.S. support for Israel. Asked about calls to halt U.S. weapons exports to the Jewish state, he said Democrats would discuss their next steps as a caucus.

“The current construct is not sustainable, and it needs to change,” he said of U.S. policy toward Israel.

Tally Gotliv, a lawmaker for Israel’s Otzma Yehudit party, told JNS on Sunday that she was appalled by what she described as attempts to compare Jews living in Judea and Samaria with terrorists.

Gotliv said she has seen severe antisemitism among certain “progressive” representatives in the United States.

“This antisemitism does not surprise me, nor does the profound failure to distinguish between the terror of Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terrorist organizations, which aim to destroy anyone who is not Muslim, and decent, moral Jews who seek to harm no one,” she said.

Fellow Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech told JNS that the proposed sanctions would infringe on Jerusalem’s sovereignty and unfairly target Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.

“One cannot equate Jewish families building their homes in the land of their ancestors with terrorists who dedicate their lives to murdering Jews,” she said.