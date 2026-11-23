Catherine Hanaway, attorney general of Missouri, said that Students for Justice in Palestine “is refusing to cooperate with our investigation” into whether money raised by the organization may have reached terrorist groups.

Mizzou Students for Justice in Palestine sued Hanaway in federal court on Nov. 20, seeking to block her office from enforcing a demand for records related to the group’s membership and finances.

The attorney general’s office gave the group a 30-day extension, setting a Nov. 25 deadline to provide members’ and donors’ names and contact information, along with records identifying recipients of funds raised since 2021.

In its complaint, the student group alleges that Hanaway launched the investigation in retaliation for its criticism of Israel and its lawsuit against the University of Missouri over the university’s exclusion of the group from homecoming parades. The students noted that Hanaway announced the investigation less than an hour after a federal appeals court heard arguments in the parade case on Sept. 23.

Stephanie Whitaker, Hanaway’s communications director, told JNS in September that the timing was “truly coincidental.”

Represented by attorneys from the Council on American-Islamic Relations Legal Defense Fund and Washington University School of Law’s First Amendment Clinic, the group is seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to block the records demand. It is also asking the court to declare the demand unconstitutional and award compensatory and punitive damages against Hanaway personally.

“Instead of providing answers about whether funds being raised are supporting terrorist activities, SJP and CAIR chose to run to federal court,” Hanaway said. She noted that CAIR “has ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.”

“Missourians deserve answers, and we will fight to ensure they get them,” she said.