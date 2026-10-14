Gaza administration signs reconstruction cooperation agreement with German agency

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) signed an agreement with Germany’s international development agency, GIZ, in Cairo on Tuesday to support recovery and reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip, the committee announced on Wednesday.

The memorandum of understanding establishes a framework for technical assistance in economic recovery, institutional development and essential services, including water and energy. GIZ will provide expertise, advisory services and planning support.

The agreement was signed by NCAG chief commissioner Ali Shaath and GIZ country director Alexander Zschocke, in the presence of Nikolay Mladenov, high representative of the Board of Peace.