The Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday that troops had dismantled a Hezbollah terror tunnel near Mount Dov in Southern Lebanon over the previous 24 hours.

Troops from the 810th Brigade and the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit found several living quarters and command rooms inside the tunnel, the military said. Hezbollah terrorists used the command rooms to plan attacks against Israeli civilians and troops operating in the area, according to the IDF.

🎯🎥WATCH: Hezbollah underground tunnel route in the area of Mount Dov, southern Lebanon prior to its dismantling.



Several living quarters and command rooms were located in the tunnel, from which Hezbollah terrorists advanced terror attacks aimed at harming Israeli civilians and… pic.twitter.com/xdYk05vkdC — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 18, 2026

On Monday, the IDF said it had apprehended two members of the Lebanese Resistance Brigades, a Hezbollah-aligned group, in the Shebaa area of southeastern Lebanon. The military said security forces were questioning the two men.

In a separate operation announced on Sunday, the IDF said troops from the 300th Brigade and the Yahalom unit had dismantled a 35-meter (115-foot) Hezbollah tunnel with two sets of living quarters in the Majdal Zoun area.

The operations come as the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) prepares to end peacekeeping operations when its mandate expires on Dec. 31. Its withdrawal is expected to take up to a year.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday in Beirut to discuss developments in Southern Lebanon and what would follow the end of the U.N. mission. Waltz said on Tuesday that he had also discussed placing all weapons under Lebanese state control with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a Hezbollah ally who leads the Amal movement.

“It isn’t optional. It’s the only way forward,” Waltz wrote on X after meeting Berri.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon told a delegation of U.N. ambassadors visiting the IDF Northern Command headquarters in Safed on Tuesday that “the era of UNIFIL is over.” Danon previously told JNS that Israel opposes deploying a new international force in Southern Lebanon.