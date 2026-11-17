The Israel Defense Forces said on Monday that it killed five Hamas terrorists in airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Thursday and Saturday, including a commander who participated in the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

Hussam Saleha, a platoon commander who infiltrated Israel during the attack, was among three operatives killed on Thursday, alongside Ramzi Abu Taim, a cell commander in Hamas’s Yibna Battalion, and Nashat Awad, a commander in the terrorist group’s elite Nukhba Force.

Two additional Hamas operatives, Muamen Razek Muhammad Shangdali, a platoon commander in the Western Jabalia Battalion, and Muhammad Jahed Razek Omar, a member of the same battalion, were killed on Saturday near Jabalia, according to the military. The IDF said the five had been advancing attacks against Israeli troops and civilians and working to rebuild Hamas’s capabilities in violation of the ceasefire.