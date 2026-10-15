More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF reinforces Judea and Samaria with 98th Division, vows zero tolerance for violence

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said the military “is at a high level of readiness to launch extensive offensive operations against anyone who attempts to harm Israeli civilians.”

JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers gather during a visit by IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir to Judea and Samaria, Oct. 14, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israeli soldiers gather during a visit by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir to Judea and Samaria, Oct. 14, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Oct. 15, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces has deployed the 98th Division to Judea and Samaria to bolster security and maintain regional stability in response to a surge in intelligence alerts, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir announced on Wednesday.

Speaking during an operational briefing at Central Command alongside commanders from the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Border Police, Zamir cautioned that the potential for multi-front escalation has grown and emphasized that troops are prepared to swiftly thwart terror threats.

“The IDF is at a high level of readiness to launch extensive offensive operations against anyone who attempts to harm Israeli civilians,” Zamir said.

Zamir approved plans for continued operational activity in Judea and Samaria. He said forces had been reinforced across all areas and were preparing for attempts to catch them by surprise.

Addressing recent friction points in the area, Zamir also issued a strong condemnation of vigilante violence against civilians.

“Attacks and violence against innocent people do not reflect Israeli or Jewish values,” Zamir said, stressing that such acts must be eradicated, while pledging that IDF forces will preserve public order and ensure safety for all populations during the seasonal olive harvest.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel is prepared for any scenario, including what he called a “turning of barrels” by the Palestinian Authority. He warned enemies not to test the Jewish state.

“Our enemies are thinking of testing us these days ahead of the elections,” Netanyahu said during a visit to the seam line area of the Samaria security barrier, referring to the Oct. 27 Knesset vote.

“I do not advise our enemies to test us,” the premier said. “You will encounter a force here that you never dreamed of.”

Standing with the former Tulkarem “refugee” camp behind him, Netanyahu noted that the city had once been a terrorist stronghold before the IDF “cleared it under our direction.”

“You have to understand, we are minutes away from Netanya, minutes away from the coastline. Israel’s narrow waistline will no longer be narrow,” he continued. “We maintain security from the Jordan River to the [Mediterranean] Sea—our country, our control.

“There will be no Arab army west of the Jordan River; there will be the Israel Defense Forces,” Netanyahu vowed.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Monday called on Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz to instruct the IDF not to cooperate with the High Court of Justice over the possible return of displaced Palestinians to camps in northern Samaria, or allow what he called “terror camps” to be reestablished.

The court on Sunday requested timelines for measures that could allow residents to return to the Jenin, Tulkarem and Nur Shams camps following extensive Israeli counterterrorism operations. It gave the state until Nov. 23 to respond and did not order residents’ immediate return.

Meanwhile, police said on Tuesday that they had arrested a 32-year-old Palestinian suspected of involvement in past terror attacks after he was spotted filming inside Bnei Brak’s Aharonovich light-rail station on Monday. The man, a resident of Judea and Samaria who was in Israel illegally, falsely claimed to be an Israeli from Tayibe, police said.

Separately, the IDF said on Tuesday that troops had arrested four Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists planning an attack in northern Samaria. The arrests in Qabatiya and Arraba, near Jenin, were based on Shin Bet intelligence.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. News
‘Bizarre’ Trump admin continuing Biden government’s prosecution of journalist who exposed Kanye West’s Jew-hatred
“Whose battle is the administration fighting here? Kanye West’s? Tucker Carlson’s?” Seth Stern, chief of advocacy at the Freedom of the Press Foundation, told JNS.
October 14, 2026 05:47 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, left, meets with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani in Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14, 2026. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog meets Bahraini foreign minister, Azerbaijani president in Baku
The talks focused on strengthening the Abraham Accords and deepening Jerusalem-Baku ties on the sidelines of an Asian regional summit.
October 15, 2026 02:16 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Navy base in Ashdod on Oct. 4, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel ready for any scenario, including attack by PA forces
PM warns enemies ahead of Oct. 27 elections, vows IDF will maintain security control “from the Jordan River to the sea.”
Oct. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Officials, including Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, attend the inauguration of Colombia’s embassy in Jerusalem, Oct. 14, 2026. Photo by Rafi Ben Hakoon/GPO.
Israel News
Colombia becomes 10th country with embassy in Jerusalem
Israel’s foreign minister called it a historic day for ties between the two countries and an important day for the capital.
Oct. 14, 2026
Joshua Marks
Breaking News
02:44
Voting opens at Israeli diplomatic missions ahead of Oct. 27 election
02:35
ADL congratulates Germany’s new antisemitism commissioner
02:14
IDF reinforces Judea and Samaria with 98th Division, vows zero tolerance for violence
01:54
Israeli forces arrest five in raids on charities linked to Hamas, PFLP
01:34
IDF kills more than 100 terrorists in northern Gaza operation
01:14
IDF: Suspicious vehicle hits security guard near Ariel, driver flees
00:07
UAE joins international antisemitism forum for first time
21:37
Rubio holds memorial for American victims of Oct. 7 at State Department
18:20
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump admin from penalizing groups aiding International Criminal Court
15:01
US agrees to sell 12 Apache helicopters to Israel
14:43
Colombia to launch ‘major effort’ to combat Jew-hatred, foreign minister says
14:31
Congressional panel sworn in to weigh bringing Philadelphia Jewish museum under Smithsonian umbrella
14:07
Conference of Presidents lauds Colombia for opening Jerusalem embassy
13:56
In since-deleted post, El-Sayed defended ‘friend’ who supported Brotherhood
13:01
US charges 14 in North Korean IT worker scheme targeting more than 70 American companies
12:42
Netanyahu wishes ‘speedy recovery’ to those injured in Kiryat Gat gas explosion
12:25
Saudi national charged with installing covert recording device at OpenAI
12:11
ADL, Gratz College launch program to combat campus antisemitism
10:10
New York City to stop investing pensions in Israel Bonds, comptroller says
10:05
Herzog arrives in Azerbaijan for regional summit
09:30
FM Sa’ar hails ‘historic day’ as Colombia opens embassy in Jerusalem
08:59
Netanyahu: Oct. 7 would have been different ‘if they had woken me’
08:53
Suspected gas explosion sparks fire at factory in Kiryat Gat as Netanyahu visits city
08:19
Israeli student Elazar Yair Wilensky, killed in school hike blast, laid to rest
08:08
Foreign activist faces deportation over shirt showing Netanyahu in sniper crosshairs
07:47
Netanyahu warns Tehran of response ‘it cannot even imagine’ if it attacks
07:27
Katz threatens Hezbollah with territorial losses if it joins Iranian attack
07:06
Two container ships struck in Strait of Hormuz
06:55
Police nab 155 Palestinian infiltrators in northern Jerusalem
06:33
Gaza administration signs reconstruction cooperation agreement with German agency
06:13
Israeli envoy accuses Dutch mayor of double standard over soccer fan ban, protests
05:52
Sappers handle suspected unexploded ordnance near Beit Shemesh
05:33
Canadian man scrawls swastika, antisemitic messages at Ben-Gurion detention facility
05:12
Netanyahu marks one year since final living hostages returned from Gaza
04:55
Samaria: Seven Palestinian minors to be charged for stoning Israeli car
04:30
WATCH: Colombia becomes 10th country with embassy in Jerusalem
04:26
Israel hosts Greek, Cypriot delegations to strengthen strategic, economic ties
04:04
Australia, Canada, France and UK urge Abbas to reverse election postponement
03:43
Netanyahu: Countries criticizing Israel privately seek its assistance
03:22
No. 8 on Winter’s party list quits, Netanyahu and Smotrich urge others to follow
03:03
Board of Peace marks a year since end of Gaza war
02:44
CENTCOM rejects Iran’s claim of control over Strait of Hormuz
02:43
Southern Lebanon: IDF seizes ready-to-detonate Hezbollah bomb
02:22
Trump warns of further action against Iran, vows to prevent nuclear weapons
02:01
Netanyahu: Israel ready for any scenario, including attack by PA forces
01:40
IDF slays Hamas commander who helped hold hostages
01:28
Katz warns Iran, proxies planning terrorist attacks to influence Israeli election
17:14
Iran, UK summon ambassadors over suspected terror attack near British airbase
17:05
Pope Leo XIV has lung cancer, Vatican says
16:53
Two former New England Patriots players to be inducted in Jewish Sports Hall of Fame
More Updates
JNS TV
An anti-Israel protest on University Avenue in Toronto, Nov. 4, 2023. Credit: Can Pac Swire via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Who is organizing the global wave of anti-Israel protests?
October 15, 2026 02:00 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The foreign-policy establishment’s war on Israel finds a target
Jonathan S. Tobin
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The true loyalties of the Jews of Privilege
Benjamin Kerstein