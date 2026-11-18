Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levi reiterated on Wednesday that he had ordered the investigation into Haymanut Kasau’s disappearance transferred to Lahav 433, the force’s top crime and intelligence unit, as her family marked 1,000 days since she vanished from an immigrant absorption center in Safed.

Levi said the move put the police’s “leading and most professional” investigative unit on the case “in order to exhaust every line of inquiry and get to the truth.”

“We will not rest and we will not let up,” he said, pledging to “turn over every stone” to locate the girl. He said he was personally following the probe and receiving ongoing updates.

A “Justice for Haymanut” march was held in Tel Aviv on Wednesday evening, ending in a rally at Hostages Square with freed Hamas hostage Daniella Gilboa taking part, Kan News reported.

Kasau was last seen on Feb. 25, 2024, outside the Jewish Agency absorption center where her family had been living since making aliyah from Ethiopia in 2021. A security camera captured her at the main entrance to the complex, where she had been distributing election pamphlets to residents.