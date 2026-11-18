An Iranian agent was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for plotting to assassinate U.S. President Donald Trump and other U.S. government officials, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps recruited Asif Merchant, 48, of Pakistan, in 2022, according to the department.

In April 2024, Merchant plotted to hire hitmen to assassinate Trump, while other possible targets included then-President Joe Biden and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, the department stated .

Todd Blanche, the U.S. attorney general, stated that “an Iranian agent who came to the United States to coordinate an assassination attempt against President Trump has been justly sentenced for his criminal conduct.”

“The Department of Justice will not tolerate foreign terrorist plots against our leaders and will not stop until those responsible are held accountable,” he said.