Customers at Israel Discount Bank will soon be able to buy Bitcoin in the same app they use to manage their accounts and investments. They will pay a 2% commission on each purchase and sale, receive sale proceeds in dollars, and be unable to move the coins to a personal wallet.

Those terms put a price and practical limits on a service Discount plans to launch on Nov. 26. The bank says those eligible can buy, hold and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum’s Ether currency without opening an account on a crypto exchange or managing a separate digital wallet. The assets will appear alongside stocks and bonds in their investment portfolios.

Discount announced the service last week , giving Israel’s established banks their first scheduled launch date for direct cryptocurrency trading. Bank Leumi had announced a similar plan in August through a partnership with Galaxy, but the bank expects to make it available only in early 2027 and is still subject to Bank of Israel approval.

So Leumi made the earlier announcement, but Discount is set to reach customers first if it meets its timetable.

For customers, the attraction is straightforward. Buying and selling through a bank could spare those interested in trading cryptocurrencies the hassle of transferring money between a bank and an outside trading platform. Discount says it will hold customers’ digital assets in bank wallets using infrastructure from Fireblocks, and will allow capital gains and losses from crypto trades to be offset against eligible gains and losses elsewhere in the customer’s investment portfolio for withholding-tax purposes.

Josh Varon, founder of BHforBitcoin, which manages spot Bitcoin portfolios for clients, expects the service to appeal to people who already invest through their bank. “The typical buyer is someone who already invests through their bank and has been curious about Bitcoin for years but never took the step,” he told JNS. He expects many to start with small amounts.

Discount’s published terms set out the costs, which show some of the strings that are attached to such a service. The bank currently lists a 2% commission for buying and another 2% for selling through the app, excluding any currency conversion charge. This means that on a purchase worth $1,000 followed by a sale worth $1,000, commissions would total $40.

Discount will waive custody fees for the first six months after launch, then charge 0.25% per quarter. Sale proceeds will arrive in U.S. dollars, with conversion to shekels carried out at the customer’s instruction.

The service will operate as what Discount describes as a “closed system.” Customers will not be able to transfer anything purchased through the bank to an outside wallet, nor bring in coins bought elsewhere. It gives customers a way to buy and sell coins from within its banking system, but it does not offer a route for depositing existing coins, potentially creating a barrier for those who already manage crypto on other platforms and may feel more comfortable staying put.

Varon said the restriction matters most to those who want to control where their coins are held. “For someone who just wants price exposure, that’s a reasonable trade-off and a fine place to start,” he added.

Banks compete for crypto customers

Bank Leumi’s planned service will allow customers of Leumi and of its Pepper digital banking service to buy, hold and sell selected digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ether and Solana, all in a dedicated section of its Leumi Trade app.

In response to questions from JNS, Leumi’s public relations manager, Or-li Kasuta, sent the bank’s August announcement. JNS has asked whether its early 2027 target and requirement for Bank of Israel approval remain in place, and whether the bank has decided on fees or transfers to external wallets. Leumi had not provided an update on those points at the time of writing.

The competition reaches beyond crypto trading. On Nov. 10, the Bank of Israel granted Revolut a conditional license to establish a bank in Israel. The London-based company must complete further regulatory, technological and operational steps before it can begin banking operations. The central bank described the license as part of its effort to bring more competitors into the sector.

Revolut has yet to say which products it will offer Israeli customers. Asked by JNS whether local crypto trading was under consideration, a company representative said it had “no further news to share on Revolut’s future product offerings within Israel yet.”

Revolut Bank Israel CEO Uri Natan was unavailable for an interview as part of this report, the representative said.

A separate challenge for crypto proceeds

Trading inside a bank puts a long-running difficulty into focus: What happens when someone sells cryptocurrency through an outside provider and tries to deposit the proceeds?

One example is Esther Freeman , who bought 10,000 shekels worth of bitcoin in 2013 and later sought to deposit proceeds worth nearly 1 million shekels at Bank Hapoalim. The bank refused, arguing that because she had bought the coins from a private individual with cash, it could not verify the original payment or trace the funds.

Freeman sued in 2021, and the parties agreed to dismiss the case in 2023. The court did not decide whether the bank’s refusal was justified, and the report did not establish whether Freeman ultimately deposited the money.

Bank Leumi’s published policy says it assesses such transfers according to risk, including the provider involved, the type of coin, the source of the original funds, and the asset’s transaction history. It lists approved providers such as Bits of Gold, Coinbox and Bitso, but says a customer’s ability to deposit sale proceeds remains subject to review at the time of realization.

The Bank of Israel amended its rules on crypto-related payment services in October. The changes relate to Section 87A of Proper Conduct of Banking Business Directive 411, due to take effect on May 1, 2027. They require banks to assess transactions according to their risks and prohibit “flat-banning” a payment service simply because the activity is connected to virtual currency.

Banks retain responsibilities for preventing money laundering and terrorist financing. The amendment concerns how banks handle crypto-related payments; the regulator has yet to answer JNS’s questions about any specific clearance required for Bank Discount’s trading service.

Cryptocurrency has also entered a wider political debate. In an October interview ahead of the country’s election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed when asked whether it could help Israel work around potential international sanctions. The Bank of Israel responded that cryptocurrency could not provide a route around sanctions and urged the government to preserve economic ties with major trading partners.

More than 100 economists criticized the proposal, warning of the costs of economic isolation.

For now, the banks’ plans concern customers buying and selling digital assets within regulated banking services. Discount’s launch later this month will provide the first practical test of how many customers value that convenience at its published price and with its limits on moving coins.