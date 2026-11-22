Moroccan army officers join international force for Gaza
(Nov. 22, 2026 / JNS)
The International Stabilization Force for Gaza on Friday welcomed additional officers from the Royal Moroccan Army, who will add capacity to its medical operations and logistics planning, the Board of Peace wrote on X on Friday.
“Important contributions,” said the board, which oversees U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for the Strip.
The ISF welcomes additional officers from the Royal Moroccan Army. They’ll add capacity to medical operations and logistics planning. Important contributions. pic.twitter.com/n2VEHnadJx— Board of Peace (@BoardOfPeace) November 20, 2026