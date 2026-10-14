Netanyahu marks one year since final living hostages returned from Gaza
(Oct. 14, 2026 / JNS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marked the first anniversary of the release of the final 20 living hostages from Gaza, celebrating Israel’s eventual success in bringing home all captives, both living and deceased.
“Many did not believe we would achieve this goal, which seemed impossible, but we believed,” Netanyahu wrote on X in Hebrew, crediting the bravery and resourcefulness of Israeli soldiers. “We brought everyone home.”
אתמול ציינו שנה לשחרור כל חטופינו, החיים והחללים כאחד.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 14, 2026
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