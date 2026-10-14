Police nab 155 Palestinian infiltrators in northern Jerusalem

Israeli security forces arrested 155 Palestinian infiltrators and two individuals suspected of sheltering them in northern Jerusalem’s Beit Hanina neighborhood during overnight raids, the Israel Police said on Wednesday.

As part of the operation, police officers and Border Police forces operated in several compounds across Beit Hanina, according to the statement.

Following questioning in the field, all of the illegal infiltrators were deported to Judea and Samaria, police said.

The two suspected of sheltering them were taken to the Jerusalem District’s Shafat Police Station for further questioning.